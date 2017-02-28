Clearing the air. Nick Viall apologized to Andi Dorfman on the Monday, February 27, episode of The Bachelor, for the sex question that he asked her almost three years ago.

Dorfman surprised the season 21 Bachelor in his Brooklyn hotel room at the end of last week's episode to see how he was doing ahead of his Fantasy Suite dates. As fans remember, Dorfman gave her final rose to Josh Murray over Viall on her Bachelorette season 10 finale that aired in 2014; during her subsequent After the Final Rose special, Viall asked Dorfman, "If you weren't in love with me, I'm just not sure why you made love with me."

On Monday's episode, Viall offered Dorfman a drink before revealing to the camera that her visit brought back bad memories. “The last time Andi knocked on my hotel door, she actually broke up with me, so what the f--k is she doing here now?” he asked in a testimonial.

Dorfman said she was there to check in, and Viall told her that his season has been "great" but "tough." He reminded her that her previous time visiting him in a hotel room didn't end well for him, leading her to tease him that he’s now dumping 29 girls. Nick corrected her with, “Maybe 30,” and the former Bachelorette was startled to hear that he might not want to end up with any of his women.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Dorfman then brought up the Fantasy Suites. “Let me ask you this,” she said. “Are you going to have sex with any of [your ladies]?” When the Bachelor said he hadn't yet decided, the Bachelor season 18 standout replied, “I think if you see a potential for that girl to be standing there at the end and you getting down on one knee with her, then that lends itself — if you two agree — to take it to the next level and to be intimate.”

Dorfman continued, “Honestly, like, you’re entitled to do whatever you want. You have three girls that you respect and care about that are dating you and that you’re dating, you’ve met their families, they’ve professed how much they like you or love you. You’re an adult! I think you have every right to get as intimate as the two of you want in each relationship.”

When Viall pointed out how "weird" it the situation was, Dorfman took the opportunity to revisit a key moment from their past. "Do you look back, and you're like, 'Damn, I shouldn't have said, why would you make love with me if you weren't in love with me?'" she asked.

This led Viall to finally get something off his chest: “It didn’t take until now to probably be like, ‘Eh, probably not the best move,’ but listen, I do want you to know that my single biggest regret when it comes to you and I, when I said what I said, that it brought you a lot of heartache and a lot of pain. It’s something you had to deal with for a long time and I’ve always felt, you know, bad about that, and I’ve always cared about you and I still want you to be happy, and for that I’ve always been sorry.”

Dorfman appreciated her ex's mea culpa, and the two parted ways as he headed to his rose ceremony.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

