One and done? The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall is losing faith in his connection with previous fling Liz, as seen in a new sneak peek at the ABC dating series' Monday, January 9, episode.



The preview clip features Viall, 36, sitting down with Liz, 29, to talk about her reasons for competing for his affections. He and the Las Vegas–based doula had a one-night stand at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding in January 2016, but they hadn't seen each other since then — until she popped up on his January 2 premiere.



"I haven't heard from you, and while we didn't exchange numbers, we have mutual friends," Viall tells her in the sneak peek. "And if you wanted to pursue a relationship with me, why didn't I hear from you?"



Liz does her best to explain why she appeared on his season despite refusing to give him her phone number at the nuptials: "Maybe you asked for my phone number, but I didn't really know you. And that's why I'm here, because I want that opportunity. You were off shooting Paradise and doing your own thing, and I didn't want the wrong impression to come off."



Viall quickly points out that he was only on Bachelor in Paradise for a month, to which Liz fires back, "Right, but I knew you had stuff going on. I don't like phone conversations if I already have an established relationship with somebody."



This clearly baffles the Bachelor. "I can't help but wonder if Liz just wanted to use our past to be on TV," the two-time Bachelorette runner-up tells the camera in a confessional. "Part of me wants to find a reason to want to keep Liz around, but the more I talk to Liz, the less she makes sense."



