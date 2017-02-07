Can't all the hunks just get along? Former Bachelor Sean Lowe offered plenty of quips on Twitter about The Bachelor's Monday, February 7, episode, as he does every week, but current star Nick Viall did not appear to appreciate the feedback.



Throughout the ABC dating series' latest episode, Lowe, 33, posted wisecracks about all of the drama on St. Thomas. Regarding Viall's attire, Lowe remarked, "Girls would get sent home in Jr. High for wearing shorts as short as Nick's." And when Viall parted ways with Whitney during the two-on-one date, Lowe tweeted from Viall's POV, "I can't give you this rose because I honestly can't remember your name."



Jenny Anderson/WireImage.com; Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

The barbs appear to have struck a nerve for the two-time Bachelorette runner-up, 36. At one point, Lowe tweeted about his young son: "Samuel's crying over here and it's as if he doesn't care I'm trying to tweet along to the show. Hope my next kid is more considerate." (Lowe married season 17 pick Catherine Giudici in January 2014, and they welcomed son Samuel in July 2016.)

Viall tweeted back at the Bachelorette season 8 standout, "Stick to parenting." And Lowe replied, "ZING!!!"



This isn't the first time there has been some mild friction between the two guys. Lowe appeared on Viall's premiere with fellow former Bachelors Chris Soules and Ben Higgins. Before Viall joined the group for a pep talk, Lowe told the other guys, "You know what's the fun part about Nick is that a lot of people see him as this giant tool bag that they don't like. On [Andi Dorfman's] season, that's how he came across."



The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum later told Viall on the episode that "a lot of people don't like you — I say that in the nicest way."



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



