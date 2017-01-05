Things are getting a little thorny. Nick Viall dropped by On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, January 5, and the season 21 Bachelor made it clear that he does not view exes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe as the ones who got away. Check out the clip above!



Viall is quite the familiar Bachelor Nation face, having finished as the runner-up for Dorfman's affections on The Bachelorette season 10 when she picked Josh Murray in the finale that aired in July 2014, and then landing in second place the following season when Bristowe opted for Shawn Booth.

But Viall told host Ryan Seacrest that he now sees these moments of heartbreak as blessings in disguise.



"Andi's a great young lady, and I couldn't be more thankful that she picked Josh," Viall said. He then added about his follow-up effort: "[I'm even] more thankful that Kaitlyn picked Shawn." Ouch.

One of Viall's most indelible moments on the franchise was when he famously told Dorfman during her After the Final Rose special, "If you weren't in love with me, I'm just not sure why you made love with me." And so a caller to On Air wanted him to explain the comment, two-plus years later.



"I've certainly made my mistakes in the past — that was certainly an example of one of them," said Viall, 36. "And I certainly like to be someone who is willing to admit that he makes mistakes, and also open to learning from them."



Viall is certainly making the radio-show rounds this week, as he was On With Mario Lopez's guest on January 4. In a clip that was exclusive to Us Weekly, the dating-show mainstay revealed why he thought it was "odd" that Liz, upon exiting the limo, didn't mention anything to Viall about their one-night stand at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding in January 2016.



Watch the clip above. On Air With Ryan Seacrest is a syndicated daily morning show. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



