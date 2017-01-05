Their second encounter wasn't as great as the first one! On The Bachelor's season 21 premiere on Monday, January 2, Nick Viall got a blast from the past as Liz, who enjoyed a one-night stand with him at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's January 2016 nuptials, surprised the man of the hour by showing up to compete on the show. As it turns out, there was one aspect to Liz's appearance that bothered the Bachelor the most.



Viall drops by On Air With Mario Lopez's Wednesday, January 4, episode, and in a clip exclusive to Us Weekly, he opens up about his surprise visitor. Liz, a Las Vegas-based doula who refused to give Viall her phone number after their wedding romp, did not initially mention to the Bachelor upon exiting the limo that they had history. Listen to the radio show's snippets above!



“I was caught off-guard," the two-time Bachelorette runner-up, 36, tells host Mario Lopez. "I recognized her right away. She got out, and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that’s Liz.’”



When she didn’t say her name and greeted Viall as if they were meeting for the first time, he was thrown off. “On the off chance that I was wrong, on the off chance that this was Liz’s doppelgänger, I didn’t want to be like, ‘Hey, it’s good to see you,’ and have her be like, ‘What are you talking about?'" he explains. "So I just kind of kept my mouth shut.”

Unaware at the time that Liz, 29, was testing the waters and attempting to trick him, Viall reveals that he only discovered her plan when he later watched the episode himself: “She was trying to see if I remembered her, and then weirdly liked that I didn’t."

"So when she was like, ‘I’m kind of glad that he doesn’t remember,’ I’m thinking, 'Wait,'" he continues. "I’m assuming she came at least with the hope that I might be the person she’d want to spend the rest of her life with, so it seemed odd that she was digging the fact that I didn’t remember.”



