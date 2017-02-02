On night one, Corinne Olympios initiated a steamy makeout with Bachelor Nick Viall. By week two, she had instructed him to round second base during a topless photo shoot. An X-rated whipped cream encounter and a romp in an inflatable bounce house soon followed.

But as the L.A. tech salesman, 36, whittled down his cadre of women, the Miami-based model, 25, realized she needed to go even bigger. In an upcoming episode, Olympios deploys her self-professed “platinum vagine” and “top-notch” sex skills to woo Viall. “She tries to sleep with him,” a show source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s a dramatic moment.”

Coming into ABC’s love hunt, Olympios — one of 12 women still competing for Viall’s heart and a Neil Lane sparkler — “knew her sexual tactics were her card to get Nick,” says the show source. It’s proven a winning strategy: Waukesha, Wisconsin, native Viall, who tells Us he’s “attracted to women with strong personalities,” dug her assertive approach.



ABC/Rick Rowell

“I love that Corinne seems to be very comfortable with her body,” he admitted on the January 16 episode. Viall was so smitten with the controversial blonde — an employee at her parents’ floor-coating company, Armor Garage — that he kept her around even as a growing list of women voiced concerns she was too immature for marriage. (The most vocal: mental-health counselor Taylor Nolan, 23, who claimed on the January 30 episode that their bond was “built on whipped cream and lies.”)

The input left Viall torn. “He wants to take the process seriously,” says the show source. “But no other Bachelor has had a sex drive like Nick, and he loves that Corinne is so aggressive.”



Viall felt conflicted about pursuing Olympios and alienating the other women. When he rewarded her with the group-date rose on the January 9 episode — after she doffed her bikini top mid–photo shoot — Viall “knew there was a potential for fallout,” he admitted to Us at a January 10 Television Critics Association event. “And I was OK with letting that happen.”

He held his resolve when special-education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, said seeing Olympios straddle him during a pool party on the January 23 episode made her question if he was truly looking for Mrs. Viall.

“His infatuation with Corinne does affect his relationships with some of the women,” says the show source. “They wonder what he sees in her.”



For more on season 21 villain Olympios and her romance with Viall, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



