A basketball dancer tosses up an air ball. Jasmine breaks down after Nick Viall turns down her offer for alone time on The Bachelor's season 21 premiere Monday, January 2, as seen in a sneak peek.



The ABC dating series' preview clip shows Jasmine interrupting Viall's chat with another woman in an effort to steal him away for a one-on-one conversation.



"She actually asked first," the Bachelor, 36, tells Jasmine, 29, in the awkward scene. "This is one of those moments."



The San Francisco–based basketball dancer pleads with him, "It will be, like, two seconds." However, Viall isn't having it and explains, "She did ask first — I just want to be respectful."

Jasmine then cries as she tells the camera, "The night's going and going, and everyone I've talked to has talked to him, and I have not, so I'm a little upset about that."



After she exits the Bachelor mansion, Jasmine gripes to a fellow contestant, "The hell is going on? … It doesn't matter, it's out of our control, there's nothing we can do."



She continues during a confessional, "I'm trying to be too nice, and maybe that's my problem, you know? F--k. God, I hate that you guys made me cry — I'm just, like, so annoyed."

Taylor, a 23-year-old mental health counselor from Seattle who is also vying for Viall's affections, weighs in on Jasmine's breakdown. "This environment leaves many girls feeling very anxious," Taylor tells the camera. "It's an environment filled with pressure and stress, which is what makes it so f--king terrifying."



A previously released promo for the season revealed plenty of other tense moments, including the two-time Bachelorette runner-up flipping over a table and getting slapped.

Watch the uncomfortable clip above. The Bachelor returns to ABC Monday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

