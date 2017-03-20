The fourth time was the charm, after all! From the moment Nick Viall laid eyes on his now-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, on the season 21 premiere of The Bachelor, it was obvious they had chemistry.

Throughout the season, Grimaldi expressed her reservations about diving into the romance, but, in the end, she followed her heart and ended up with a gorgeous 3.75-carat Neil Lane engagement ring on her finger. Revisit the couple's sweetest moments from the show in the video above!

Floating on Air

During a one-on-one date, Viall, 36, and Grimaldi, 29, boarded a zero-gravity plane, which stimulates the weightless feeling you get in space. "I knew that something like this did exist, but I thought it was only for the astronauts to practice on," she said before boarding the Zero Gravity Corporation's G-Force One plane. "So, today, I am an astronaut."

ABC/Terhi Tuovinen

But after flipping and twirling while airborne on the plane, Grimaldi reached for the barf bag and puked in front of Viall. "This is horrifying," she later admitted to the camera. Luckily, Viall appeared unbothered as he comforted his visibly embarrassed love.

Meeting Vanessa's Students

The night the special-education teacher and the model first came face-to-face, she gave him a photo scrapbook that her students had made for him. When the lovebirds headed to Montreal for her hometown date, she took her beau to meet her special-needs students. Viall and Grimaldi spent the afternoon making another scrapbook with the students before they gave him the thumbs up to date their teacher.

Nick Proposes

After sending runner-up Raven Gates home on the season finale, Viall confessed to Grimaldi that he started falling in love with her at the second rose ceremony. "So much about me being here has to do with the past, but when I look at you, all I see is my future," he gushed. Grimaldi added, "I promise to remind you every day how happy you make me, and knowing how much you love to talk, I promise I'm ready to do a lot of listening." Viall then got down on bended knee and proposed to his crying bride-to-be.

Watch the video above for more of Viall and Grimaldi's sweetest moments, including their first date and first ice bath.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!