On the Monday, January 9, episode, spirited photographer Franco Lacosta had Nick Viall’s ladies to dress as brides, asked them to kiss their leading man — it didn’t take much begging — then shot their coveted wedding pictures. Now, he’s recounting the, er, rosy experience exclusively with Us Weekly.

“Nick is a hot piece and so fun to work with because he was down to push boundaries,” Lacosta, who has been featured on America’s Next Top Model, tells Us. “He understands the pressure of the show and he’s a gentleman in all ways. Nick is Batman and I felt like Alfred. You have to get through to me to get to him.”

The day of the shoot, Lacosta admits his mission was to “ignite the fun and sexual energies” of the women vying for Viall. And he certainly succeeded, especially when season 21’s villain Olympios slipped into the pool — and out of her bikini top. “Corinne was just playing a game and being seductive. I thought it was great, but the other girls were dying! They were saying, ‘Oh, my God, I would never do that!'" recalls Lacosta. “She was confident. She said, ‘Franco, I want to do something different and special. I want to make it like Janet Jackson’s Rolling Stone cover.’ Nick was shocked! He had no idea that was coming. But I just told him, ‘You grab those babies! She’s going for it and you have to go for it.’

The bare-all move won her the group date — and a spot in Lacosta’s heart. “I loved how she was spicy and vivacious!” he says. “She was my favorite. You have to be a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets to get Nick!”

There’s competition for Viall’s rose, though. Lacosta says he was also impressed with grade school teach Sarah Vendal and special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi. “Vanessa had great energy, which I loved. But she has to step up her game. She really seemed intimidated that day. If she can get out of her head, she has a lot going for her,” he tells Us. “Sarah, too. There’s something special there. I wanted to make the shoot energetic and bring the passion out of every girl. Corinne, Vanessa and Sarah really brought what I was looking for and what Nick was into.”

