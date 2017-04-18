Another wilted romance.

The Bachelorette Canada’s engaged couple Jasmine Lorimer and Kevin Wendt have split after five months, the show’s inaugural lead revealed on Instagram April 13.



“There's no denying that Kevin and I have experienced our share of ups and downs,” she wrote alongside a picture of a sunset. “Our journey together has been a challenging one, but in spite of the hardships, our bond grew stronger and our support for one another did as well. Even so, our differences and the physical distance have taken a toll on us and a couple of months ago, we decided to end our relationship and take some time to work on ourselves individually. We have attempted to do this privately but that has proven to be much more difficult than we anticipated. There are no hard feelings between the two of us. Kevin is a fantastic person with a huge heart and holds so many incredible qualities. There's no straight forward way to sum this up into one paragraph, but I will never forget what a beautiful year we have shared. Nothing about this has been easy. We appreciate everyone's support.”



On the show’s November finale, hairdresser Lorimer shockingly chose firefighter Wendt over fan-favorite Mikhel Sickand. (Refresher: During the fantasy suites, Lorimer and Wendt got into a heated argument that resulted in him walking out.)



During an emotional speech to Wendt, Lorimer revealed it was difficult to break through his tough exterior, but their “crazy electricity” was undeniable. “I care about you so much, and I love you,” she said.



Naturally, Wendt proposed. “I really love you a lot,” he said while getting down on one knee. “This is the happiest day right now.”



Though their journey has ended, the pair — he’s based in Toronto; she’s in British Columbia— are still amicable. The day after Lorimer announced the breakup, Wendt shared a throwback shot of the duo on his Instagram.



“Impossible to put into words the love and respect I have for this woman,” he wrote. “Im sad to share, at this point in our lives we have decided that it is best we go our separate ways. The situation in which we met and fell in love is a very real one. With it comes a mental and emotional test from day one. We gained strength together and a bond we will share forever. I have learned so much from Jas, and I am a much better man because of her. Although rough at times, the year we have spent together is something I wouldn't change or want to experience with anyone else. Jasmine you are the brightest star in my eyes, and I will always be your biggest fan. Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We have always appreciated the kind words, action, and vibes.”



For her part, Lorimer admitted she’s “struggled to let go” in a follow-up Instagram selfie on April 15: “Saying goodbye has never been a strength of mine. I'm working on accepting and appreciating the people who have entered my life, if only even for a short time. Take a moment to be grateful for all of the people who have come and gone and remember that we are all an important part of each other's journey through life, no matter how it can feel in the moment.



