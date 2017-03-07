If he were her boyfriend, she’d never let him go! Rachel Lindsay reveals to Us Weekly exclusively which hot celeb she hopes will apply for her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.



Lindsay — who was one of Nick Viall's three remaining ladies heading into The Bachelor's Monday, March 6, episode — attended boxer Floyd Mayweather’s 40th birthday celebration on Saturday, February 25, at the JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. Live. She sang and danced to songs by The Game, Tyrese, Fat Joe and many others at the black-tie, Oscars-inspired birthday gala alongside French Montana and Mariah Carey. But the 31-year-old Bachelorette-to-be was absolutely blown away when Justin Bieber unexpectedly took the stage.

“I’m gonna ask him to apply!” she told Us as Bieber, 23, sang “Where Are U Now."

Lindsay reveals to Us that she’s looking for a man who has “a great smile” and “a great sense of humor.” She adds about her ideal match, “A secure, confident man. It’s hard to come by.” The Dallas-based attorney was announced as the season 13 Bachelorette last this month, becoming the first black lead in the ABC franchise's history.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

As to how her life has changed since Viall eliminated her, she says, “It’s a whirlwind! It feels good though. When Nick and I broke up, that was very hard for me, but time heals all — that was three months ago. I’ve just been back at work and surrounded with my family and friends, and now I have this great opportunity.”

She claims she hasn't had an inkling yet as to which foreign destinations the show will choose for her season's romantic outings. “It’s a surprise to me, just like meeting the men," Lindsay says. "I would love to go to Europe. I really want to go to Amsterdam — that’s my hope!”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelorette season 13 premieres on ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.