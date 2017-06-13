Cheering on her ex? Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay watched as her ex-boyfriend Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors took home the NBA Championship in San Francisco, California, on Monday, June 12.

Lindsay, 31, and fellow Bachelor Nation star Whitney Fransway (the two both appeared on Nick Viall's season 21 of The Bachelor) documented their travels on Snapchat.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Lindsay and Durant, 28, dated while attending the University of Texas at Austin.

"They broke up when she went to law school," an insider told Us earlier this month. "It was a pretty serious relationship."

The Dallas-based lawyer has found her happily ever after, though. In May, she announced that she's engaged to one of her season 13 contestants. "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!" she told Us and other reporters on a press call. "Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening. It's crazy at times. I feel like I don't even deserve this. I feel like I'm getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending."

Lindsay dished about what she looks for in a partner during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February. "At this point in my life, 31, I'm ready to find a husband, someone who's ready to start a family. … I'm looking for someone who can make me laugh, [has] a great smile," she said at the time.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

