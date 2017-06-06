Down but not out – at least, not if it's up to him. The June 5 episode of The Bachelorette began with castoff DeMario back at the mansion (well, outside the mansion) begging Rachel to take him back. He admitted that he'd messed up in the gym by "not being 100% true" with Rachel Lindsay. "I want to be able to move forward from this. I understand that your trust is something that I might not be able to have right now, but I want to be able to gain that trust back," he explained. "And hopefully be on the panel tonight and earn a rose from you."

Rachel Decides What to Do With DeMario

The rest of the guys in the house all watched as Rachel listened to what he had to say. "One of my favorite quotes is 'In order to experience joy you need to experience pain,'" DeMario added. "So I am begging this from the bottom of my heart, please give me another chance to come back to this house." He finished by saying that when he told his driver what he was doing, his driver told him not to take no for an answer – oh, and he finished his plea by saying that when he met her his entire life changed. In other words, he was laying it on pretty thick.



"I need a man, who – when they are confronted with a difficult situation – they don't start lying about it. I need someone who owns their mistakes when they are presented to them," Rachel replied. "I gave you time after time after time standing in that gym looking like a damn fool to give you an opportunity to explain yourself." She told him if he had owned it, she probably would have kept him around, but since he didn't, his fate was sealed.



To make her point extra clear, she added that what she saw in the gym was "a boy" and she was looking for "a man." Then she told him to leave. When one of the guys asked her DeMario was coming back, she replied with a simple "F--k no." That response was met with applause.

Things Go Bananas Between Blake and Lucas

Just because DeMario was gone, however, hardly meant there was peace at the mansion. Lucas told Rachel that he wasn't sure if Blake hated him or had a crush on him, but claimed that he had awoken the night before to find Blake standing over his bed, watching him sleep, while eating a banana. Rachel was understandably confused by the story and asked Blake about it.

"I'm on a ketogenic diet, so I don't eat bananas," Blake said. He denied watching Lucas sleep and reasoned that Lucas shared a room with 10 other guys, so if that had been true someone probably would have noticed him hovering there.

The rose ceremony began and Rachel handed out the coveted boutonnieres to Ryan, Bryce, Eric, Anthony, Will, Jonathan, Jack, Matt, Adam, Kenny, Brady, Iggy, Fred, and Diggy. This meant that both Lucas and Blake were going home – and neither of them were happy about it.

As they left the mansion, they got into an argument about whether Lucas was funny or not and whether Blake was a failed personal trainer. So long, Whaboom!

Fred Makes His Move

Next up came a group date with Bryan, Jonathan, Peter, Alex, Will, and Fred. The gang all headed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Ellen DeGeneres weighed in on which ones she liked and didn't. DeGeneres also made the guys dance with their shirts off, which Rachel thoroughly enjoyed.

After, Fred (the one who went to grade school with Rachel) was stressing that he hadn't kissed Rachel yet so he asked if he could kiss her. She was clearly turned off and told him that asking was weird, so he just went ahead and did it. It was great for him… for Rachel, not so much.

She picked up the group date rose and asked Fred if she could talk to him in private. (Spoiler alert: He didn't get a rose.)

"I feel like I would be doing you a disservice if I didn't tell you how I feel. I just can't reciprocate the feelings that you were giving me today," Rachel said. "I don't think it is fair for me to keep you around when I know that I'm not feeling the same way that you are." Then she confessed that kissing him felt like kissing a little boy – and she sent him home.

Eric Freaks Out

Rachel then headed out on a one-on-one with Anthony, which was pretty unremarkable. They went horseback riding on Rodeo Drive and had a romantic dinner under the stars.

The next group date included Brady, Dean, Adam, Kenny, Bryce, Lee, Jack, and Eric. They had to mud wrestle each other (which was pretty hilarious especially considering that Kenny is a professional wrestler), but that wasn't the biggest event on the outing. Rachel brought some of her girlfriends along for the date and they grilled the men about who they thought was the worst match for Rachel. Both Lee and Bryce said they thought Eric wasn't good for her, which the girls reported back to Rachel.



Eric, meanwhile, had been freaking out that he and Rachel hadn't connected more yet. He spoke to Rachel about it and she assured him that she wanted him to be there and wanted to get to know him more. She also gave him the rose from the group date.

Back with the rest of the guys (and feeling more confident), Eric got into it with Lee, who insisted that Eric had a lot of growing up to do before he could handle being in a relationship with Rachel. Apparently Eric had gotten into an argument with Iggy the night before and Lee had heard it. Lee told Rachel about it, and then told Eric he had told Rachel. He wanted a reaction from Eric, and that's exactly what he got… but we won't get to see it until next week.

