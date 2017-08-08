As far as Bachelorette bombshells go, Eric Bigger’s departure was fairly tame. After all, Rachel Lindsay’s second runner-up reveals he knew two weeks before they filmed the finale that Bryan Abasolo would take the final rose — and Lindsay’s heart. (Watch the single hunk spill all about the Monday, August 7 finale the video above!)

“Bryan, he got the watch,” Bigger exclusively tells Us Weekly, referencing Abasolo’s one-on-one date in Geneva, Switzerland, where Lindsay gave him a Breitling timepiece. “I was pissed.”



In fact, had it been another contestant, the motivational speaker, 29, admits he would have hardly batted an eye. “But, it was Bryan,” he continues. “He had the most momentum. He got the first rose. The biggest group date, he got the rose. . . . From the jump, everyone in the house knew B’s the guy. Probably week four, five, we were like, ‘Yeah, he’s going to be in the final two.’”

Still, he’s not harboring any thorny feelings for Lindsay’s new fiancé. (Abasolo proposed with a 3-carat, pear-shaped Neil Lane sparkler on the finale.)

“Me and Bryan had a great relationship, we still do,” the Baltimore native tells Us. “It wasn’t like, ‘I’m mad at you.’ I get it. I was just like, ‘Why do you let me see [the watch]. Don’t let me see that! I’m emotional and vulnerable right now.’”

Now watching the show back, Bigger admits he’s surprised by the suave chiropractor: “I’m like, ‘Whoa! Whoa tiger!’ He’s aggressive. I was even thrown off, like, that’s B? He’s cool. He’s smooth. He’s laid-back. But when he’s with her…”

For more on Bigger and the finale — from runner-up Peter Kraus’ heartbreak to the Bachelor in Paradise new teaser — watch the full video above!

