In reality, dating can be uncomfortable. On reality television, it can be downright cringeworthy, a feeling Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay knows all too well.

On the Monday, June 26, episode, the Dallas-based lawyer went on an unbearably awkward one-on-one date with suitor Jack Stone, also a Dallas-based lawyer. Together, they rode in a horse and buggy, shucked oysters and sat through a meal plagued by silence.

“You know what rhymes with Jack Stone?” quipped one tweeter. “FRIENDZONE.”

Joked another, “Jack Stone is every tinder date you never want to meet again so you pretend you have a new number.”

In actuality, the outing wasn’t as painful as what was shown, insists a source.

“Jack is an outgoing, sarcastic and fun guy, but that didn’t come across in the show’s editing,” explains the insider. “He and Rachel were talking about how they would like to get to know each other better. On the date, their conversation was taken out of context. He got an unfortunate edit.”

That scene lacked his charm — and backstory. Prior to the date, according to the source, producers on the ABC reality dating series asked him to discuss his mom, who had passed away from cancer when he was in high school. “It was difficult for him to share his story, but he opened up to Rachel,” says the source. “But it never aired.”

Also on the cutting-room floor: his first kiss with the 32-year-old lead. As Us previously reported, the duo made out on the May 29 episode, but the scene was chopped. Still, fans took note on social media after Lindsay’s once perfectly applied lipstick was smeared. And Stone, also 32, was seen rubbing her makeup off his mouth.

“Rachel had chemistry with Jack after that first kiss,” says a second source. “That’s why she wanted to explore their connection on a one-on-one.”

Looking on the bright side. I had a great experience and am excited for the next chapter of my journey. Thanks for all of the love and support. A post shared by Jack Stone 🌹 (@jackjstone) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

And though she never gave him that coveted rose, there are no thorny feelings. Tweeted Lindsay June 26, “Although Jack Stone wasn't for me, he is a great guy! #TheBachelorette.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

