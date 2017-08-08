Why rush? The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay has finally found her husband-to-be — but that doesn't mean they will be walking down the aisle anytime soon.



The Dallas-based lawyer, 32, and her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, opened up about their wedding plans during After the Final Rose on Monday, August 7.

"She wants to do a winter wedding, and whatever she wants, she gets," Abasolo, 37, told host Chris Harrison.

"We're not rushing anything," Lindsay chimed in. "We just want to build our lives together in a normal sense."

In fact, "normalcy" is the only thing on their wish list right now. "We just want to grab coffee and go to the movies," Lindsay said. Abasolo quipped: "I want to show this woman off."

Like every other Bachelor Nation couple, the pair have been secretly meeting up since filming the finale. Lindsay chose Abasolo over runner-up Peter Kraus, and knew he was the one following their hometown date.

"[I knew] when I was defending him to my family, and when I was explaining why he means so much to me, and I told them that he was my best friend," she explained on Monday night. "I shocked myself in that moment. He is the man for me. He truly is my best friend."

And soon, she will be moving in with her BFF. Where, however, is still unknown. "We have three cities," he said. "Maybe Dallas, maybe L.A., maybe Miami."

