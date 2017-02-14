Robby Hayes and Chase McNary became real-life roommates and best friends after meeting while competing for JoJo Fletcher's affections on The Bachelorette season 12. (Hayes was the runner-up; McNary came in third.)



The two guys shared exclusively with Us Weekly the text messages that they sent to each other while watching The Bachelor's Monday, February 13, episode, featuring their thoughts on Corinne Olympios' unsuccessful attempt to seduce Nick Viall. Check out the texts below, including their plan to get Olympios' nanny, Raquel, to their apartment, which they've nicknamed the "Bachelor Bungalow."



Robby Hayes: You at home ready to watch the Valentine's Day special tonight?



Chase McNary: I am. Remembering how anxious I was for our episodes to air.

CM: Probably less anxious than Corinne is to show Nick her "V" … day, though.

RH: Guess that "V" could stand for a couple things, huh? Big year for platinum.

CM: I wasn't going to drink tonight, but I have a feeling I might have to, to get through this episode.

RH: ^ Me all of last [Bachelor in Paradise].

CM: You think they ever considered putting subtitles when Nick talks? Kind of like Discovery does with swamp people?



RH: Hahaha mumbling like someone who drags their feet when they walk.

RH: Vanessa in red, though.

CM: This is the episode where Nick drops out, and they call one of us in to save the day, right?

RH: "Our powers combine …" [Gif of Captain Planet coming to the rescue.]

RH: Vanessa turning into a "front-runner"?

CM: Shocking!

CM: You know every commercial break, when they say they're looking for guys to date the next Bachelorette? I just nominated you. Only stipulation: You can't shave your beard until you win.



RH: Ahahaha! When that call comes, you will answer and let them know my one stipulation: The filming no longer takes place in the mansion — it's now the "Bachelor Bungalow."

CM: Done! Can we also throw a role in there for Raquel?

RH: Corinne isn't beating around the bush. This is happening.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage.com (2)

CM: Is Nick crying again?

CM: Get this dude a wahh-burger and some cry-fries.

RH: Do we have a count on that? #TearTracker

RH: Who slides into Kristina's DM first? C*** or [season 12's] James Taylor?



CM: Who's C***?

RH: Chad [Johnson]. I just don't like even mentioning his name lolol.

CM: Who's Chad?

CM: At least ABC didn't go down the Cornography route this season.

RH: Lol valid point. ["Touche" gif of Jim from The Office.]



RH: Haha if it was Paradise, we would have had a bedroom cam. #Grace

RH: Who's going home?!

RH: Remember this ceremony for us? #WeMissJames

CM: The next next episode looks colder than Corinne's V-day, that's for sure.



RH: Lolol cold-hearted Chase.

CM: Looks like Rachel's the next Bachelorette. How do you think Corinne feels about that?



RH: "She'll be back" — Terminator voice.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



