Robby Hayes and Chase McNary became real-life roommates and best friends after meeting while competing for JoJo Fletcher's affections on The Bachelorette season 12. (Hayes was the runner-up; McNary came in third.)



The two guys shared exclusively with Us Weekly the text messages that they sent to each other while watching The Bachelor's Monday, February 27, episode. This includes their thoughts on Nick Viall sending Corinne Olympios home, along with Raven Gates revealing she's never had an orgasm. Check out the texts below.



Chase McNary: Fantasy-suite episode. I don't want any low blows out of you on this one, k? [Ed. note: Fletcher sent McNary home on the fantasy-suite episode, but he never made it into the suite.]

Robby Hayes: Haha the upfront warning. Love it. Let's see if any of these girls can make a better exit than you.

CM: Hopefully Corinne's fur coat is as fake as Nick's tears. #roseceremony1

RH: Hahaha

RH: When Nick sends Corinne home but asks Raquel to come back instead …

RH: Did you hear Corinne say she was done?

CM: Yup, call that a corrinclusion.

RH: Touche

RH: Finland, eh?

RH: He may be Finlan' to find himself a wife …

CM: I wonder if Nick playing darts was a foreshadow for his ability to hit the "bullseye" with Raven in the fantasy suite #wideright

RH: Yessss ha!

RH: Nick seems to be cravin' some Raven.

CM: By the looks of things he might turtle under the pressure. #Turtleneck

RH: By the looks of the outtakes, he's been training in the snow for it all year …

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

