In American history, there are few legends that stand out: Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jordan and … The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios.



And they all excel at napping, as Olympios pointed out on the Monday, January 23, episode of the ABC reality TV dating series.



After a group date on a farm in Nick Viall’s hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin, the ladies confronted season 21’s villain for her behavior. (Reminder: Olympios, 24, skipped out on last week’s rose ceremony to catch a few Zs.) “I didn’t mean to often anyone by taking a nap,” she told the group. Later, she confessed to the camera, “Michael Jordan took naps. Abraham Lincoln took naps.”

While sitting down with Us Weekly Video, Viall’s Bachelor Nation BFFs Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon weighed in on NapGate 2017.

“It’s a respect thing,” Iaconetti, who competed on Chris Soules’ season and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's season 2 and 3, told Us. “If you have a rose, you’re so fortunate to have a rose. I know it sounds so silly, but I never had that luxury of standing there with a rose, and if you have it you’ve got to cherish it and don’t be too good and go to sleep."

For his part, Haibon, also a Paradise alum, is frustrated that the season has quickly turned into the “Corinne Show,” with the spotlight constantly on the Miami-based business owner. “I’m already over it,” he said. “She’s TV gold, but I can’t take this [the women being like], ‘Who does she think she is?’”



Olympios is also distracting Viall from getting to know his remaining ladies, says Iaconetti: “Nick wants to enjoy Corinne for Corinne and not to see the girls have such a focus on her.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

