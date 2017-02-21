Don’t get any ideas, Jax! The Bachelor’s newest villain Corinne Olympios has been stealing the show week after week, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d think she learned a thing or two from one of our favorite reality TV queens: Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder!

Twitter users noticed the uncanny resemblance between the two immediately during the premiere of Nick Viall’s season 21 on January 2. Former Bachelor winner Catherine Giudici even reached out to Schroeder via Twitter to let her know the “cute blonde” was giving serious Stassi vibes.

.@stassi, are you watching this?! The cute blonde Corinne is very you. 😊 — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 3, 2017

Giudici was certainly not alone. “I have not gotten so many tweets about one topic in my entire social media life — no episode of Vanderpump Rules, nothing,” Schroeder, 28, said on the Friday, January 6, edition of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.



For her part, Schroeder said, she believes Olympios, 24, more closely resembles Tiffany Trump. But after being inundated with tweets from fans of both shows, “I started seeing myself, because so many people were telling me that!” Schroeder admitted. “I was just staring and staring and looking at photos of her, and I’m like, ‘That’s what I look like.’ I convinced myself that that’s what I looked like. I mean, she’s a beautiful girl.”

Called my dad, forced him to confess Corrine is a love child he had with her nanny 24 years ago. #sisters #TheBachelor — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) January 3, 2017

And the comparisons haven’t let up as Olympios napped, bounced, and shopped her way to the hometown date portion of the season. As viewers followed her home to Florida and met her nanny, Raquel, on the February 20 episode, Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft asked Twitter if it’s possible that Olympios is a “reincarnation of Stassi” — and her followers overwhelmingly agreed.

And isn't #Corinne just a reincarnation of #Stassi?? Love you to death if you know who I'm taking about! #notoriginal — Melissa Rycroft (@MelissaRycroft) February 21, 2017

Though they may not be sisters separated at birth, Olympios’ GIF-able moments and “platinum” one-liners have made her a reality star in her own right — and even Schroeder is impressed. “Corinne is either sleeping or hammered,” Schroeder tweeted on February 1. “#goals.”

Corinne is either sleeping or hammered. #goals — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) February 1, 2017

Here are 10 more Twitter users who were just as Sur-prised as we were to see our favorite server show up on The Bachelor, sort of:

Hey @stassi you know I love you but Corinne might give you a run for best one liners that I'm jealous I didn't think of #TheBachelor — Courtney Kerr (@thecourtneykerr) January 24, 2017

Has anyone ever seen Corinne an Stassi in the same room? pic.twitter.com/Nln9tosZLO — Max Kelly (@MAXon_MAXoff_) January 24, 2017

I need a reality TV show about Stassi from Vanderpump Rules and Corinne from The Bachelor imMEDiately — ice queen (@NotAGem) January 10, 2017

@stassi is Corinne your long lost sister because holy f 😭 — ♛ (@Khotannn) January 10, 2017

This girl Corinne looks just like Stassi from Vanderpump and it's freaking me out a little #TheBachelor — Eddie Thy (@EddieThy) January 3, 2017

Corinne has to be @stassi's long lost sister so I'm going to have to like her. #TheBachelor #PumpRules — lori. (@lori_elaine08) January 4, 2017

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

