As the age-old saying goes, villains gotta vill.



And Corinne Olympios did just that while cementing her bad girl status on the Monday, January 9, episode of The Bachelor. During a wedding-themed group date, the Miami-based model threatened her competition — “I will literally punch her in the face,” she quipped in a confessional — ditched her bikini top and had Nick Viall grab her chest while the other girls looked on. Later, she interrupted the Bachelor’s one-on-one time with different ladies three times, then bragged about nabbing the date rose. (Let’s not forget about her platinum vagine and full-time nanny, either.)

While chatting with Us Weekly Video, Bachelorette alum Michael Garofola jokingly referred to her as “Corinne in it to win it,” but said he understands why she’s caught Viall’s eye. “I think he’s definitely attracted to her,” the NYC-based lawyer said. “Often times, the person no one likes get the first date rose. … She definitely appeals to the most lustful side of Nick.”

Perhaps she's taking a page from notorious Bachelor villain Courtney Robertson. The season 16 winner skinny-dipped with Ben Flajnik, pledged to shave foes’ eyebrows and boasted her victories with the catchphrase “winning.”



Robertson is glad to see Olympios, 25, follow in her footsteps. “I gotta hand it to any girl who knows what she wants and goes after it,” the realtor, 33, exclusively tells Us. “She clearly does and is doing just that, so kudos, Corinne. I have a feeling Nick will pick one of the bad girls. He was a villain too and needs an assertive girl.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

