Why can't everyone just say what they mean? Emily and Haley Ferguson open up about their difficulty with acronyms in a preview clip for The Twins: Happily Ever After?



The Freeform unscripted series' footage, which is exclusive to Us Weekly, shows the Bachelor season 20 standouts revealing that there are a number of acronyms and terms that they have had trouble with. One such confusing phrase is "401(k)."

"We were looking in the classifieds on the newspaper, looking for jobs," Haley tells the camera. Emily chimes in with, "So we thought that meant you made 400,000 a year. And then we learned a 401K is a [retirement plan]."



Watch the hilarious clip above. The Twins: Happily Ever After? airs on Freeform Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!