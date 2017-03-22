Their own wavelength! Bachelor Nation standouts Emily and Haley Ferguson have always had a special bond, and the reality-TV stars tell Us Weekly Video exclusively that there are certain things that only identical twins experience. Check out the video above!



The Las Vegas–based leads of Freeform's new unscripted series The Twins: Happily Ever After? tell Us that having a doppelgänger carries plenty of perks. The pair rose to stardom while vying for Ben Higgins' affections on The Bachelor season 20 and have since appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 and Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

"Being a twin is honestly the coolest thing ever," Emily says. "It's just like a built-in best friend. We know we're never going to stab each other in the back and that we know we can come to each other and tell each other secrets and know we're not going to spread them out."



Haley adds, "We have our own twin language that a lot of people don't understand. Like, we could just look at each other, and I know what she's thinking." Watch them put their twin ESP to the test (it'll freak you out). Luckily, they don't actually share every thought. "It's not like if someone punches her, I feel it too," Emily quips. And Haley confirms with a laugh, "Yeah, it's not like that."

Watch the hilarious video above to see the sisters prove their connection by firing off identical answers to a string of randomly chosen questions about their preferences and dish on when they've pranked suitors on a date. The Twins: Happily Ever After? airs on Freeform Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

