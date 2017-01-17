Live Recap: The Bachelor, Season 21 Episode 3 The Bachelor panel: Alum Izzy Goodkind is here to tell Us what she REALLY thinks of villain Corinne and much more! http://usm.ag/2jshZAT Posted by Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

But really, is there anything Corinne Olympios won’t do to nab attention?

On the Monday, January 16, episode of The Bachelor, season 21’s standout villain showed up to a cocktail party in a trench coat, whipped out a can of whipped cream, then asked Nick Viall to lick it off her body. (She must love the 1999 flick Varsity Blues!)

Later, on a group date at the Backstreet Boys' concert, she explained that “planned dancing” — a.k.a. choreography — just wasn’t her forte, then went on to discuss the wonders of having a nanny. (Reminder: She’s 24.) Apparently, Nanny Raquel makes her “cheese pasta,” cuts up her cucumbers, makes her bed and even does her laundry.



Her journey to amp up the drama continued at a pool party, where she surprised Viall — and his remaining women — with an inflatable princess bouncy house.

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise’s Izzy Goodkind chatted with Us Weekly Video about the episode and said she thinks the Miami-based business owner likely isn’t wife material.



“I don’t think that he will choose her in the end,” Goodkind, who met Viall on Paradise this summer, told Us. “It’s a sexual attraction, a playful attraction with her.”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Goodkind also said she believes Olympios’ act isn’t a product of bad editing. “These things that Corinne is doing and saying, she’s doing them and saying them willingly,” the graphic designer, who also competed on Ben Higgins’ season, said. “I think that the producers are loving that she’s going to do anything they ask for. … She’s doing a good job by getting their attention and Nick’s attention.”



But Olympios’ bathroom breakdown may be a glimpse into someone viewers have yet to see. “I think she’s insecure,” Goodkind, 26, added. "I have a feeling in a few weeks, if she makes it that far, she’s going to break down and we’re going to see the real, true Corinne."

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

