Did he let her go too far? After Bachelor Nick Viall ended his relationship with season 21 runner-up Raven Gates during the finale on Monday, March 13, the boutique owner opened up to Us Weekly about whether he should have cut her off instead of letting her pour her heart out to him just before he rejected her.



During the ABC dating series' season finale, fans watched Viall, 36, start to squirm as Gates, 25, told him in Finland, "I want you to know that I’m ready and I couldn’t be more sure, and that I love you." Right after that, the Bachelor ended things with Gates, telling her that he had stronger feelings for winner Vanessa Grimaldi, to whom he later proposed.

When asked during a March 14 conference call whether the Bachelor was wrong to let her deliver her romantic speech, Gates told Us, "That was a question that I had for him that was in the back of my mind that I didn't get to ask him yesterday. But I did wonder why he didn’t give me [that] courtesy."

She continued, "But I also understand that he knows me well enough that he knows I love to say what I’m feeling, and I love to leave it all out on the table, and so I really think he was just giving me that opportunity. I did have that question for him, so I am curious about it, but I felt like I already knew the answer, that he was going to say that he wanted me to leave it all out on the table because that’s ultimately what I would have wanted."

During the same press conference, Viall revealed that he regrets not giving Gates the bad news before she poured her heart out to him. "I felt immense guilt — and I felt immense sadness — for putting Raven through that, and for that I’ll always be terribly sorry," he said. "There’s no great way of doing it."

