The golden season continues! La La Land leads the pack for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ movie awards after nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 10.
The Damien Chazelle-directed romantic musical, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, was recognized in 11 categories, including Best Film. (La La Land won seven Golden Globes on Sunday, making it the first film to take home the most wins by a single film.) Arrival and Nocturnal Animals tied in second with nine nominations and Manchester by the Sea earned six, with Globe victor Casey Affleck snagging a nod for Best Actor.
Meryl Streep also came out on top. The three-time Oscar winner, 67, was nominated for her 15th BAFTA award, one day after President-elect Donald Trump called her "overrated." The mogul, 70, tweeted about the star after she slammed him during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. Without uttering his name, she called Trump out for mocking New York Times investigative reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition, during a rally in 2015.
"There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth," Streep said on Sunday night. "It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life."
Read the complete list of BAFTA nominations below:
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Director
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion – Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia
Original Music
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Costume Design
Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Makeup & Hair
Doctor Strange – Jeremy Woodhead
Florence Foster Jenkins – J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Hacksaw Ridge – Shane Thomas
Nocturnal Animals – Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Nominees TBC
Sound
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Girl With All the Gifts
The Hard Stop
Notes on Blindness
The Pass
Under the Shadow
British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
British Short Film
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland
