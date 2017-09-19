All up in his business! Barbara Corcoran appeared to grab her Dancing With the Stars pro partner Keo Motsepe's crotch on the season 25 premiere on Monday, September 18.

Just before receiving their scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, the Shark Tank star, 68, placed her left hand near the 27-year-old dancer's nether regions, where it visibly remained for at least 20 seconds. Many viewers took to social media to poke fun at the handsy moment, but Corcoran meant no harm.

"There was no crotch grab," she exclusively told Us Weekly after the show. "I just happened to land my hand on that very important part. And then I felt something in the way, and I moved away."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

After all, Corcoran has been married to former FBI agent Bill Higgins for 28 years. The secret to their union? "Being open to new possibilities," she told Us.

Though Higgins was unable to attend the premiere to cheer on his wife, she joked that she doesn't want him to get in the way of her budding partnership with Motsepe. "I didn't want him to interfere in the relationship at the get-go," she quipped. "These things need time to blossom. ... I asked my husband to move to the guest room and I'm giving [Motsepe] comfortable accommodations."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

The South Africa native was taken aback by the businesswoman's generosity, prompting her to take it one step further. "I'll do anything for Keo. All the things I used to do for my husband 22 years ago, I'm going to be doing to Keo now," she continued as Motsepe responded, "I'm going to start writing my list now."

Corcoran didn't have a problem with that. "Make your list, baby," she said. "Whatever you want. No limit. You want an Aston Martin? You want a home in Malibu? Rolex watches? Don't worry about it."

After all, the TV personality certainly isn't shy. While rehearsing last week for the DWTS premiere, she exclusively told Us, "I feel like I lose my virginity every day in practice. Again and again and again and again."



Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!