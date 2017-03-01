Dinnertime! Belle’s stay at the Beast’s castle in Beauty and the Beast forces him to interact with humans — something he hasn’t done in a while. Luckily, the Beast (Dan Stevens) has a lively group of servants-turned-household items who can give him advice on proper dinner etiquette.

In the above clip, which debuted exclusively on Yahoo Wednesday, March 1, Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), Lumière (Ewan McGregor), Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) and Plumette (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) prepare the Beast for his first meal with Belle (Emma Watson). From practicing his smile to advising him on how to treat her during the sit-down meal — “Be gentle!” warns Lumière — the hairy prince needs to change his ways if he’s going to charm the beautiful bookworm. Little does he know, however, that Belle is plotting her escape from the castle while she’s “getting ready” in her room.

The latest snippet from the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic gives fans their first real look at the Beast's buddies. We also saw villain Gaston (Luke Evans) and his right-hand man LeFou (Josh Gad) in action when Disney teased the song “Gaston” earlier this week. While LeFou praises the man trying to steal Belle’s heart throughout the musical number, the film’s director Bill Condon hinted that LeFou might want to be more than friends with Gaston, as the goofy sidekick is Disney’s first-ever gay character.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon revealed in Attitude’s April issue. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings.”

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17.

