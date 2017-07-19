Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

She’s all about improvement! Bella Thorne reveals that she used to be a “terrible” singer, but now she’s working on an album and writing her own tunes.

The former Disney star, 19, who just dropped a catchy pop song “Just Call” with Prince Fox, says she wants her music to surprise people a little. “People have heard me do music before when I was way younger, when I was 15. They think that the music I’m going to do is like that — the kind of cheesy music — but it’s not,” she tells Us. "So I wanted to make this song that was me, that I felt from head to toe it was my heart. But also something that wouldn’t shock anyone too much.”

Thorne admits she’s working on her vocal skills. "I don’t have a great voice, but I’m working on it so now I can sing. When I first started singing, I was tone deaf. I was terrible!” she tells Us. "And then you get it right, you fix it up, you do this, you do that, and — boom! — you got yourself a song! You put some EDM beats in there and wow."

The Famous in Love actress has already recorded six songs, and says that the lyrics all come from a personal place. "I think that I’m out there. I’m crazy. I’m deep. I’m sad,” she shares. "I’m a very sensitive person. You can say one thing to me and it cannot even mean anything to you, and yet it could really pounce on an insecurity of mine. And I can cry on a dime.”

One especially hard topic she’s written about is the loss of her father, Reinaldo Thorne, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2007. "I decided to write one about him. It’s called ‘Daddy.' It’s really f--ked up," she tells Us. “Let me read you the bridge: 'Daddy, Daddy, now you’re in a hole / Daddy, Daddy, Daddy, lying there, oh, so cold / Daddy, Daddy, bugs surrounding your heart / Daddy, Daddy, lying in the dark.’”

She adds that when she gets inspired, she has to go for it. "As soon as I get a creative writing bug, then I have to write,” she says. "The ‘Daddy' song is actually the first song I wrote completely by myself."

Thorne is thinking big and already has a vision for her tours one day, too. "I am good at dancing. I just dance. I just perform. I may not be the best singer, but I could perform my heart out and really get the crowd vibing,” she says. "If you want to go to shows to see beautiful vocals and a ballad, that’s not my show. But if you want to go where you’re screaming your heart out and you’re dancing so much, then that’s my show."

