Not cool, brah! Ben Affleck is totally aware that his younger brother, Casey Affleck, didn't give him a shout-out during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. The Live by Night director and actor, 44, joked about being left out during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, January 9. Watch what he said in the video above!

"Someone was omitted … I was a little taken aback," the Oscar winner teased. "That’s not the kind of thing I would do. If it’s me, you know, I thank people."

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Kimmel added to the fake sibling feud by recalling how Ben mentioned Casey when he won the 1998 Oscar for Good Will Hunting with BFF Matt Damon.



"I needed that little push, but I did say 'My brother is brilliant.' Those words came out of my mouth," Ben said. "We didn't hear anything like that last night [at the Globes]. I mean [there was] the thing with Denzel [Washington], and the thing with Matt [Damon], he was Mr. Hollywood."

As previously reported, Casey, 41, won best actor for his work in Manchester by the Sea. You can watch his speech in the video above, in which he thanked Damon, 46, for producing the film, his estranged wife, Summer Phoenix, and their two sons, and quoted a past speech from Washington, where he said "God is love."

Nevertheless, Ben was excited to go home and ask his three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 7, and Samuel, 4 — if they watched "Uncle Casey" on TV. "[Sam] said, 'The man said Casey Affleck!' Ben explained to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. "So he appreciated it." Watch what he said in the clip below.

"I had to explain to my son that presenting is also very honorable," he added, laughing. "That's very esteemed. That's like winning."

Ben, Casey and Damon have remained very close since growing up in Boston. The Argo star told DeGeneres that the actors and their families all went on a skiing vacation recently. "We are at the point where all of our children are better skiers than I am," he said.

"And who's the most behaved kid out of all of them?" DeGeneres, 58, asked. "Is it one of yours?"

The Justice League actor quipped: "No."

Ben and his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, have co-parented since separating after 10 years of marriage in summer 2015. "I have the world's greatest mom, but even she could not conquer the obstacles there," he said. "They are all great kids."

In fact, Ben believes that he's quite a "tween" expert. "I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of Disney characters who are on the Disney channel. And we go to Taylor Swift concerts and that's my life," he said. "Taylor Swift is a great role model, by the way. She's great."

That doesn't mean the actor has a great memory, though. In a hilarious game, Ben failed to list three of Swift's songs — but he did mention her ex John Mayer.

For more, watch the videos above!

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



