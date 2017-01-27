Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Just in time to ruin what’s left of your New Year’s resolution motivation. Ben & Jerry’s announced on Thursday, January 26 that it’ll be releasing three new flavors next month: Oat of This Swirled, Truffle Kerfuffle and Urban Bourbon.



The Vermont-based brand describes the first new addition, a revival of Oatmeal Cookie Chunk that was retired to the Flavor Graveyard in 2012, as “buttery brown sugar ice cream with fudge flakes and oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls.” (Hopefully this will satisfy the 2,000-plus fans who liked a Facebook page called Bring Back Oatmeal Cookie Chunk for Everyone!)

Next up, Truffle Kerfuffle, which consists of vanilla ice cream with roasted pecans, fudge flakes and a salted chocolate ganache swirl, and will also be available in scoop shops nationwide.



Urban Bourbon marks a Ben & Jerry’s first: The frozen treat will be the only ice cream with an alcohol base to join its permanent lineup. This won’t be the company's first time getting boozy, though. In 2015, Ben & Jerry’s partnered with brewing company New Belgium to concoct its Salted Caramel Brownie limited-edition flavor, which appeared as an ice cream and a brown ale. Following a successful run, the ice cream makers partnered with the Colorado brewery again to debut its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale last fall.



Ben & Jerry’s introduced core ice cream pints in three flavors in spring 2016 — Coconuts for Caramel, Brownie Batter and Cookies & Cream Cheesecake — which had gooey centers of caramel, unbaked brownie batter and cheesecake, respectively. After dropping the first round of its core collection, which quickly grew to include nine flavors total, Ben & Jerry's put out newbies Empower Mint, Chocolate Cherry Garcia and Confetti Cake.

The three latest additions are set to hit stores in mid-February, in case you need to switch your sweets intake from Valentine's Day candy to ice cream.



