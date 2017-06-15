Ben Stiller, Ex Christine Taylor Reprise ‘Dodgeball’ Roles: Watch!

White Goodman's stache, though. Ben Stiller and his estranged wife, Christine Taylor, reprised their Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story roles for a new charity reunion video sponsored by Omaze.

In the clip, White (Stiller) is just as sleazy as ever when he interacts with Kate (Taylor). "Hello Kate, you’re looking sensual," he says.

Kate, standing next to dodgeball teammates Peter (Vince Vaughn) and Justin (Justin Long), appears repulsed. "“I just threw up in my mouth a little," she replies, quoting the famous line from the 2004 comedy.

Stiller, 51, and Taylor, 45, have also appeared onscreen together in the Zoolander movies, Tropic Thunder and Arrested Development. The pair, who are parents of daughter Ella, 15, and son Quinlin, 11, announced last month that they were splitting after 17 years of marriage.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the couple told Us in a joint statement on May 26. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!