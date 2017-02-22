Still winning! To celebrate the upcoming 89th annual Academy Awards, Us Weekly is taking a look back at the best Oscar speeches of all time. From Kate Winslet’s touching remarks at the 2009 ceremony to Jennifer Lawrence’s dramatic upstage fall (and adorable recovery) in 2013, watch some of the awards show’s most touching orations in the video above!

When Winslet, now 41, took home the golden statuette (after five nominations) for best actress for her role in 2008’s The Reader, she told the audience that she was achieving a childhood dream. “And this would have been a shampoo bottle,” she said as she held her award. “Well, it’s not a shampoo bottle now.”

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

And when J. Law, now 26, won best actress for her portrayal of Tiffany in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, she took a dramatic (and very meme-able) tumble in a Dior couture gown before accepting the award. “You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that’s really embarrassing, but thank you,” she said at the time. “This is nuts!”

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

At the 1998 Oscars, then-Hollywood newbies Ben Affleck and Matt Damon took home the award for best original screenplay for their joint project Good Will Hunting. “I said to Matt that losing would suck and winning would be really, really scary,” a fresh-faced Affleck, now 44, said in his speech. “And it’s really, really scary.”

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

To see more unforgettable speeches including Sally Field, Halle Berry and Julia Roberts, among others, watch the video above. The 2017 Oscars air on ABC Sunday, February 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

