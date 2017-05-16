Bethenny Frankel doesn’t hold back. The Real Housewives of New York City star told Us Weekly at the NBC Upfronts on Monday, May 15, that watching the May 8 explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion made her feel “dirty.” Watch the video above.

“It was disgusting,” Frankel told Us while discussing the reunion finale, during which host Andy Cohen called out Phaedra Parks for spreading the lie that castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and take home Porsha Williams. “That was gross.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for CIROC Vodka; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for History/Roots

Frankel, who is a longstanding Bravo housewife, added that she doesn’t think Parks will be able to make a comeback from what Cohen dubbed as a “megawatt lie.”

“I don’t think Phaedra can bounce back from that,” Frankel concluded of the drama.

Speaking of rifts, Frankel’s own season of RHONY wasn’t any smoother. The Skinnygirl CEO found herself at odds with costar Ramona Singer after Singer brought up a past topless film of Frankel’s and their fellow costar Luann D'Agostino’s controversial wedding.

“I’m on fine terms with Ramona … but we won’t be friends again,” Frankel told Us. “And that’s totally fine.”

Watch the video above to hear more, including details on Frankel’s upcoming new TV show.

