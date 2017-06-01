Better Call Saul’s Mike Is Back in Action — Watch a Sneak Peek!

AMC has released a sneak peek at season 3, episode 8 of Better Call Saul after leaving fans waiting for the next episode over a Memorial Day weekend break.

According to the network, episode 8 finds “Jimmy is pushed to desperate measures; Nacho picks up a skill; Mike explores an alliance [and] Kim stands up to Hamlin.”

In the teaser, Mike (Jonathan Banks) is no doubt back in action. The cop-turned-fixer is shown in the desert and on a pay phone, seemingly carrying out another plan to sabotage the cartel. A dark figure is also shown shaking hands with Gus — who made a shocking return — teasing that perhaps Mike and Gus have made an alliance.

The clip also shows that Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will have to face her former boss, Howard (Patrick Fabian). In the video above, Kim, who is representing ultimate scammer Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) in his disciplinary hearing with the New Mexico bar association, tells Howard that she “did everything in [her] power to defend [her] client.”

Catch Better Call Saul on AMC on Monday, June 5, at 10 p.m.

