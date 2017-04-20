Just shy of the one-year anniversary of its release, Lemonade continues to rack up the awards.

Beyoncé won a Peabody Award Thursday, April 20, for her 2016 visual album, which first aired on HBO. The Peabodys recognize excellence in television, radio and digital broadcasting, and the 35-year-old pop star’s victory comes as one of the seven in its the entertainment

“Lemonade draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation,” the committee wrote in a statement. “The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”

Rashida Jones will host the 76th annual Peabody Awards in NYC May 20, and the ceremony will air on PBS and Fusion June 2.

The mom of Blue Ivy, 5, snagged the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album at February’s show. Her single “Formation” also took home the statue for Best Music Video. Though Lemonade was up for Album of the Year, Beyoncé — who celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary to Jay Z earlier this month — ultimately lost out to Adele.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humble and very grateful, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé," the British singer, 28, said while accepting the night’s biggest honor. "This album for me, the Lemonade album, was so monumental."

