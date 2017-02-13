Sending love! Beyoncé and Rihanna were caught on camera blowing air kisses to each other in the audience at the 2017 Grammys, and it’s giving us life after both superstars were snubbed at the awards show.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The singers were seated a few people apart in the same row, and at one point, the Barbadian beauty, 28, turned to look at Beyoncé, waved and blew her a kiss. Queen Bey, 35, who was showing off her baby bump in a curve-hugging red sequined Peter Dundas gown, responded by smiling and blowing one back.



RIHANNA AND BEYONCÉ BLOWING EACH OTHER A KISS! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vd2JyqIxTU — Music's World News (@MusicsWorldNews) February 13, 2017

Rihanna stunned in an Armani Privé orange halter top and voluminous black skirt, and she seemed to be having the best time at the show despite missing out on all of her eight nominations for her Anti album. She was spotted sipping from a diamond-encrusted flask multiple times throughout the night and telling her friend, “I think it’s time for another shot.”



The “Formation” songstress ended up with two awards of out her nine nominations for Lemonade, and lost to Adele in the three major categories. Beyoncé’s Lemonade did beat out Rihanna’s Anti for Best Urban Contemporary Album, however.



RiRi, who seemed happy about her fellow pop star’s win, cleared up rumors of a rivalry between the two ladies last year during an interview with Vogue. “Here’s the deal,” she said. “They just get so excited to feast on something that’s negative. Something that’s competitive. Something that’s, you know, a rivalry. And that’s just not what I wake up to. Because I can only do me. And nobody else is going to be able to do that.”



Rihanna was once the protégé of Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z, and now the trio all work together on subscription music service Tidal.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



