Hold up! Beyonce is releasing a limited edition How to Make Lemonade vinyl box set in celebration of her 2016 award-winning visual album, Lemonade.

According to the “Love Drought” singer’s online store, fans can pre-order the $299.99 set, which includes a 600-page coffee table book, double vinyl LP and audio and visual album downloads.

The hardcover book will give the Beehive a glimpse into the making of the hit record Lemonade through hundreds of never-before-seen photos showing the “inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments.” It will also debut behind-the-scenes snapshots from music videos such as “Formation,” “Sorry,” “Sandcastles,” “Pray You Catch Me” and “Freedom.”

The publication also features photos of the “Sorry” songstress enjoying intimate moments with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The “All Night” crooner’s personal writing and lyrics are interwoven throughout the tome, which also includes Dr. Michael Eric Dyson’s foreword and Warsaw Shire’s poetry.

Beyonce took fans by surprise after she released Lemonade in April 2016 without any given notice. The album, which won the Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album earlier this year, touches on important cultural and racial themes in addition to Jay-Z’s alleged cheating scandal in 2014.

The “Empire State of Mind” rapper, 37, seemingly addressed the infidelity rumors and admitted to cheating on Beyonce on his new album, 4:44, which dropped in June. On the album’s title track, Jay-Z raps, “‘You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue?’” Later in the song, the “Run This Town” singer seems to say that having children — the couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June — changed his habits.

The made-to-order box set is expected to ship later this summer.

