She came prepared! Beyoncé gave an inspiring speech about breaking down racial barriers while accepting the Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade at the 2017 Grammys at L.A.'s Staples Center on Sunday, February 12.



The pregnant pop superstar, 35, who stunned in the gold gown from her performance, read her acknowledgements off a golden card that matched her outfit. After thanking the Grammy voters, everyone who worked on her visual album, her “wonderful husband,” Jay Z, and “beautiful daughter” Blue Ivy, she explained her vision behind Lemonade.



“We all experience pain and loss and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable,” she said. “It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves. And have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes.” After her remarks, 5-year-old Blue Ivy was seen adorably cheering for her mom.



This was the “Sorry” songstress’ first televised win of the night. Beyoncé led the nominations this year with nine nods, including Record of the Year for “Formation” and Album of the Year for Lemonade.

The Grammys is the first major event for Beyoncé since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month. She revealed she’s expecting twins by posting an Instagram photo on February 1, and officially debuted her baby bump during her jaw-dropping performance earlier in the night.



