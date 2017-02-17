Beyonce posted a slew of new behind-the-scenes photos from her 2017 Grammys night via her website on Thursday, February 16.

The "Formation" singer, 35, who is pregnant with twins, shared several pics from her sister Solange's private afterparty on her website Thursday. In one pic, she holds up her middle fingers (a la her "Sorry" music video!) with a hat pulled low over her eyes. In another pic, she is joined by her mom, Tina Knowles, who also gives the hand gesture.

www.beyonce.com

www.beyonce.com

Beyonce and Jay Z also shared a sweet moment that night. The two kept close and held hands while walking backstage at one point.

www.beyonce.com

Beyonce won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade at the big show, but lost to Adele in the top three categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In her speech, she thanked her "wonderful husband" and their "beautiful daughter" Blue, 5.

www.beyonce.com

"We all experience pain and loss and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable," she said. "It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves."

The British singer, 28, went on to gush over Queen Bey during her own acceptance speech for 25 and broke her award afterwards to reportedly share it with the superstar.

www.beyonce.com

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé. And the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you," the "All I Ask" songstress said. "You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have."

She later questioned the win backstage. "I felt like it was her time to win," Adele told reporters in the press room. "What the f--k does she have to do to win album of the year? That's how I feel."

Despite the loss, Bey was all smiles at the afterparty. She even reunited with fellow Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!