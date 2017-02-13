Flawless! Beyoncé’s baby bump was on full display at the 2017 Grammys while she delivered her show-stopping performance and sat with her family in the audience on Sunday, February 12. Watch the video above to see all the times Queen Bey was in the spotlight.

Since the pregnant “Formation” singer, 35 — who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z — skipped the red carpet, fans got the first glimpse of her burgeoning bump as she took the stage at L.A.’s Staples Center to perform. In a Virgin Mary-inspired headpiece, a form-fitting, sequined gold gown and tons of gold jewelry, Beyoncé held her belly as she sauntered down the stage and took a seat in a chair to sing. While she didn’t do much dancing, her medley of “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought,” a scary chair tilt and all the bump-touching made it an unforgettable performance. There was also pre-recorded footage interspersed into the show of the pop superstar clad in a yellow bikini, caressing her bare tummy.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The acclaimed singer-songwriter, who won Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and Best Music Video for “Formation,” used her acceptance speech to thank her family and share her hope of inspiring children of all races to be proud of themselves. “It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves,” she said. “And have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent, and capable.”



After an outfit change into a bump-hugging sequined red gown for the second half of the ceremony, she sat in the audience with her husband and their adorable 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Although she lost out on the top awards of the night – album and record of the year – to Adele, the camera frequently panned to the pop icon in the front row, especially after the “Hello” songstress praised Beyoncé and her impressive influence. The “Sorry” singer even teared up at Adele’s acknowledgement.



