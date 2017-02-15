Is anyone really surprised? Beyoncé's isolated vocals from her spectacular 2017 Grammy Awards performance on Sunday, February 12, have leaked online, and they're as flawless as you'd expect.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In a newly surfaced mic feed video, the 35-year-old pop superstar effortlessly sings "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from her visual album Lemonade with incredible precision. The vocals, which rival those on the record, are particularly incredible considering the fact that Beyoncé is pregnant with twins.



Even when Beyoncé performs an impressive leaning chair stunt, her breathtaking voice sounds as smooth as ever and doesn't break once, further proving that she's much more than a surprise album–releasing, Becky with the good hair-hating, lemonade-sipping queen.

Later on Sunday night, the "Formation" singer was presented with the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade. Clad in the same gold dress she wore for the performance, Beyoncé read her acknowledgements off a matching gold card, thanking her "wonderful husband," Jay Z, and their "beautiful daughter," Blue Ivy, 5.



"We all experience pain and loss and often we become inaudible," she said, in one of her most extensive comments to date on the acclaimed Lemonade project. "My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves. And have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes."

Beyoncé also took home the Grammy Award for Best Music Video for "Formation." Much to the Beyhive's dismay, she did not win Album of the Year, which the Recording Academy gave to Adele's 25. As the British singer, 28, accepted the top prize, she proclaimed her love for Queen Bey and argued that Lemonade should have won. She also broke the award in half, giving a portion to Beyoncé.

