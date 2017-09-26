Mr. and Mrs. Cooper! Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Fowler (Mayim Bialik) are finally engaged. During the Big Bang Theory season 11 premiere, Sheldon got his answer — only after interrupting his own proposal to take a call from Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

Showrunner Steve Holland opened up about the big moment — and the wedding — during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

"It's not going to be super quick; there's certainly fun stories to play with this couple planning their wedding. Specifically, Sheldon who has ideas about everything is going to have ideas about their wedding," he teases. "One of the episodes is Sheldon, who is so excited, wants to make the wedding so perfect that he starts to drive himself crazy trying to pick a wedding date. Because he can't just pick a date — he has to analyze every date; he's sure that there's a best one out there. And he can be like that with every decision for this wedding."

In other words, Sheldon is bridezilla. "But in a sweet way where he wants it to be perfect," Holland clarifies. "So Amy has to love that he's doing that but also be frustrated by it."

Another big bombshell during the season opener? Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) is pregnant — again. And Howard's (Simon Helberg) reaction was priceless. (Spoiler: He freaked out!)

In July, Raunch revealed that she is pregnant in real life after suffering a miscarriage. "When Melissa told us that she and her husband were expecting, we started talking about what we wanted to do in the show. Our first thought was that Howard and Bernadette just had a baby and we can do the regular sitcom thing of having her sitting down a lot and putting things in her lap to hide her belly. Then we started talking about it and realized that it's really interesting that they wouldn't be expecting to get pregnant again so quickly and nobody in the audience would be expecting them to do so, either. It seemed like a really interesting story to tell," Holland says. "They're not unhappy about having a second baby but it definitely changes things."

Ahead of the premiere, costar Cuoco shared an Instagram photo of the cast touching Raunch's growing baby bump on set.

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.



