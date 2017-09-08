It's all happening! A celebrity edition of Big Brother is officially coming to CBS this winter. Host Julie Chen announced the news during the live double eviction episode on Thursday, September 7.

"Big Brother has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the U.S.," executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a statement. “Celebrities will be under the watchful eye of the Big Brother cameras, facing the classic game elements, and of course new twists in this special winter event.”

Don't worry, though! Big Brother will also resume for another season in summer 2018.

Chen, 47, whose husband is CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, opened up about the addition in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“He said, 'You and your show are single-handedly keeping this network afloat during the summer. You’re keeping this network running,'" the Talk cohost recalled. "If you know one thing about my husband, it has to make economic sense. They crunched the numbers and said, 'Based on the following we have, we can do it and make it work and make it profitable.'"

The network most likely won't have a tough time finding a cast. Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan revealed what a huge fan he is when he visited the houseguests while promoting his new show, Me, Myself & I, earlier this week.

As always, expect the unexpected!

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

