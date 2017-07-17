Big Brother’s Cody Nickson on Jessica: ‘I’m Codependent on This Chick’

Cody Nickson may have butted heads with many of his Big Brother castmates, but there’s one person that he’d never give a blank stare to — Jessica Graf. The two quickly began a showmance in the house and plan to continue their relationship in the real world.

“The thing is, every single moment I spent in the house was with Jessica. I know a lot of people don’t see it, but essentially for two weeks straight, we were shunned by everyone else and she stood shoulder to shoulder with me,” Nickson exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s humbling how loyal she’s been to me throughout this game. Words can’t even describe how I feel for her, for what she’s done for me in this game, how she’s been next to me, so loyal.”

Nickson, 32, was booted from the game during the Thursday, July 13, episode. Once the one running the show, he lost the trust of others when he turned against his alliance and put up Paul Abrahamian for eviction. Abrahamian returned the favor when he was Head of Household and Nickson was kicked out in a vote of 7-3-0 against Ramses Soto and Alex Ow.

CBS

Despite being public enemy No. 1, Graf never left his side. “It’s humbling how loyal she’s been to me throughout this game. Words can’t even describe how I feel for her, for what she’s done for me in this game, how she’s been next to me, so loyal,” the former Marine tells Us. “We’ve essentially spent two weeks together, 16 hours a day, side by side, talking to each other, holding each other. I’m codependent on this chick now, so like every moment I spend with her is awesome. I love it. I can’t go get coffee, I can’t use the bathroom, I can’t brush my teeth without wanting Jess right there by my side. And I’ve never been like that.”

He adds: “I’m an independent person, I don’t need no chick or anything like that, but seriously, I really cherish every moment I had with Jess.”

Nickson, who has a chance to compete again, is OK with whoever Graf tries to align with next.

CBS

“I won’t judge her for anybody she aligns herself with after this because, really, as much as we were a team, or inadvertently became a team, she’s playing her own game,” the construction sales rep says. “If I have any regrets in the game, it’s that I messed up anything in her game, for that any risks that I’ve taken has affected her game at all. Whatever she deems best for her game, I’m down with it.”

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

