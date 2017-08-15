Should Julie Chen officiate? Jessica Graf may have fallen hard for fellow houseguest Cody Nickson, but that doesn’t mean a Big Brother wedding is on the way.

“Regarding marriage, let’s take it one step at a time,” the L.A. resident, 26, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “[I] definitely see a relationship forming outside of the house.”

Graf and the former marine, 32, instantly connected — becoming the two biggest targets in the house. “My first impression of Cody was that he was going to be really cold with no personality,” she adds. “He does have a really cold exterior but I took that as a challenge and he warmed up to me.”

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Nickson briefly was evicted from the CBS show, but won another chance at the $500,000 when he placed first in the Battle Back competition. The victory elated the couple, but flipped the house upside down.

“My favorite memory was definitely the whole Battle Back day. I went from winning the temptation, being on the block and surviving, seeing Cody battle it out against Paul [Abrahamian] (and winning) to winning HOH and being able to keep him safe that week,” she says. “It was so so satisfying, I wish I could relive it again.”

Still, Graf and Nickson had their fair share of love quarrels following the reunion. “The house is a pressure cooker and some of the fights we had were genuinely unnecessary so our relationship was definitely tested and unfortunately arguments in the house are public,” Graf tells Us. “I don’t want people to think anything more of those fight — they were so petty and we really care about each other.”

Monty Brinton/CBS

More than the other couples? “Matt [Clines] and Raven [Walton] are 100 percent a showmance. They’re not going to be anything outside of the house. They’re just using each other,” Graf says. “Mark [Jansen] and Elena [Davies], I’m pretty sure is already over. It’s interesting to see that there were very different relationships in the house. I wish Mark and Elena would stay together because I think they’re great together but we’ll see.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

