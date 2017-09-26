Forget who won Big Brother, Paul Abrahamian’s reaction to finding out that Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel are dating was priceless.

The season 19 runner-up, 24, had no idea that his pals got serious while he was inside the house — until he walked out onstage during finale night.

“I honestly thought I was in the Twilight Zone,” the clothing designer exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I wore the same shirt, I got second place again, I lost by one vote, I come out and Victor is dating Nicole. I said, ‘What the hell is going on right now? What is happening?’ I had no idea.”

Big Brother finale here we coooooome 🛋💘 #bb19 A post shared by Nicole Franzel 🐣 (@coconuts_) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

“I shocked him by going back in the house and he shocked me by dating Nicole. It’s the most bizarre thing but I’m into it,” he adds. “They are going to have weird, nerdy, hairy babies and it’s going to be funny.”

The trio appeared on season 18 of the CBS series last year, with Franzel, 25, taking first place over Abrahamian. Franzel and Arroyo remained friends, and went public with their relationship late last month.

CBS

“They’re both really sweet, they’re both goofy and have good hearts. It makes sense, but it’s just left field,” Abrahamian tells Us. “It’s bizarre but it makes sense.”

Abrahamian isn’t sure if they will get hitched, but hinted that the couple have discussed marriage. “They seem really gung-ho about it so we’ll see,” he says.

As for if he will be the best man at their wedding? He quips: “Oh, the irony of that.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!