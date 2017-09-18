Big Little Lies’ Adam Scott: This Is Where Madeline, Ed Would Be Now

Maybe you can get all that you want. Big Little Liars’ Adam Scott celebrated along with the rest of his cast at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, and revealed where he thinks his character Ed and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) would be today.

“I think they deserve a nice vacation. That’s what those two need,” the Parks and Recreation alum, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Governors Ball. “[They need] one of those vacations where you go and make up. I think that’s what they need. They need a make up vacation.”

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Ed and Madeline were rocky for most of the HBO series. Madeline cheated (unbeknownst to him), but it clearly put a strain on their relationship. In the finale, it appeared that a death brought them closer together.

“If they decide to do a season two — I loved the ending, it was kind of cliffhanger-ish. So maybe there will be more. I don’t know,” Scott told Us. “It really was a treat to work with someone so profoundly talented [as Reese]. I got to go to work every day and see this incredible performance just right in front of me. It was amazing. It was like watching a magic trick.”

Maarten de Boer/Getty Images

Big Little Lies took home wins for best directing, outstanding limited series, supporting actor for Alexander Skarsgard, supporting actress for Laura Dern and lead actress for a limited series for Nicole Kidman on Sunday night.



“It was so exciting,” Scott said. “I’m so proud to be a part of it. Jean-Marc [Vallee], and Nathan [Ross], and Reese [Witherspoon], and Bruna [Papandrea], and Nicole, I’m just lucky to be on for the ride. It’s an incredible show. I’m a small, but proud part of it.”

