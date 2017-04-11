Is there more for the moms of Monterey? Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty revealed that she has been approached about coming up with a new story for a potential second season of HBO’s hit TV adaptation of the book, an acclaimed limited series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz.

"I have started to think about ways this could continue," the Australian writer told the Sydney Morning Herald for an interview published Tuesday, April 11. "The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story, and then we'll see what happens."



Big Little Lies, which ended its seven-episode run on Sunday, April 2, is already generating major Emmys buzz, especially for Kidman, 49, for her riveting performance as Celeste, a seemingly blessed wife and mother who experiences physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

"I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again,” Moriarty told the Herald of coming up with new material. “And there's definitely places you can go.”

Witherspoon, 41, who also nailed it as type-A supermom/control freak Madeline, said that she is more than happy to bring her character back to life for season 2. "One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is, ‘Is there going to be a season 2,'" the Oscar-winning actress, who served as an executive producer on the project, said during a recent Facebook Live stream. "We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."

