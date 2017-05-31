One more obstacle to conquer. Obese little person Chuck Love hits a major road bump in his weight loss journey, as seen in a preview for part two of TLC’s Big & Little special. Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive first look in the video above!

Love, 31 — who is 42-inches tall, but has a 52-inch waist — has been working hard to slim down for the sake of his health. Unfortunately, he learns that he has a torn meniscus and might have to get surgery, which could affect his newly implemented fitness regimen.

“Hearing that my meniscus is torn, it really hurt me,” the aspiring radio host says in a confessional. “‘Cause I’m on this journey and now hearing that I have a torn meniscus and fluid buildup in my bones, it’s really, like, put a damper on things.”

Love, whose body fat percentage is 47.9 percent, then tells the camera all the ways in which surgery would have a negative impact on his life.

“If I have to have surgery, there goes my diet ‘cause I’m not having anyone cook for me or whatever. There goes my hygiene, because am I going to be able to crawl to the bathroom and bathe myself everyday?” the Millville, New Jersey, native says. “You know how hard that would be? Because I’m not going to be able to walk down there. So there goes my social life because who wants to hang out with someone who hasn’t brushed their teeth, bathed or ate healthy in a few weeks? There goes everything.”

Part two of Big & Little airs on TLC Wednesday, May 31, at 10 p.m. ET.

